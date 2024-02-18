6 Enchanting Manish Malhotra Lehengas For Brides-To-Be
18 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kiara Advani looked stunning on her special day in a Manish Malhotra lehenga with a rose-hued ombre and elaborate embroidery reminiscent of Roman architecture.
Actress Shivaleeka looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra bright red embroidered lehenga featuring gold detailing all over.
Kanika Kapoor looked gorgeous as a bride in this pastel pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, which was heavily beaded with sequins, zardosi, and aari embroidery.
Urmila Mandotkar’s traditional red bridal lehenga featured beautiful golden work and had an old-world charm.
Ankita Lokhande dismissed a red lehenga in favour of a golden Manish Malhotra lehenga, which she looked stunning with zari embroidery.
Gauahar Khan chose a gold sequin and maroon velvet lehenga by Manish Malhotra for her wedding reception. It had vintage zardozi work and beautiful embroidery.
