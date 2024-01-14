6 Flowers That Improve Mental Health

14 Jan, 2024

Ananya Srivastava

Chrysanthemums: These beautiful flowers are known to reduce stress symptoms, chase away anxieties and help people feel less agitated.

Jasmine: Sleep is important for everyone and this flower improves sleep quality; it is also known to lower stress levels, induce peacefulness and lower heart rates.

Calendulas: These flowers have healing powers and our known for their anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties.

Lisianthus: Colourful flowers like Lisianthus encourage and ignite creativity and free thinking.

Snake Plant: It is known to improve energy levels and also help in eye irritations, headaches or breathing issues; they increase concentration levels and lower anxiety.

Bouquet Of Flowers: Flowers in general, any kind bring a lot of positive impact on a person and his benficial for both mental and physical health.

Thanks For Reading!

