6 Staple Indian Foods Banned Abroad

23 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Ghee, a clarified butter commonly used in Indian cuisine, is now prohibited in the United States due to concerns about its high saturated fat content and potential links to heart disease

Jelly Cups are prohibited in the European Union due to the presence of E425, a thickening agent that can cause choking, particularly in children and the elderly

Chyawanprash, an Ayurvedic herbal concoction thought to boost immunity, is prohibited in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia, due to concerns about its unregulated composition and potential side effects

Kebabs, or grilled meat skewers, have been prohibited in Venice, Italy, in an effort to preserve the city's cultural heritage and traditional ambiance

Due to trace amounts of morphine, a narcotic substance, poppy seeds, a common ingredient in Indian sweets and curries, are banned in Singapore, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia

Samosas, triangular pastries filled with savory or sweet fillings, are prohibited in Somalia due to their perceived resemblance to a Christian symbol, which incites religious sentiment

