Ghee, a clarified butter commonly used in Indian cuisine, is now prohibited in the United States due to concerns about its high saturated fat content and potential links to heart disease
Jelly Cups are prohibited in the European Union due to the presence of E425, a thickening agent that can cause choking, particularly in children and the elderly
Chyawanprash, an Ayurvedic herbal concoction thought to boost immunity, is prohibited in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia, due to concerns about its unregulated composition and potential side effects
Kebabs, or grilled meat skewers, have been prohibited in Venice, Italy, in an effort to preserve the city's cultural heritage and traditional ambiance
Due to trace amounts of morphine, a narcotic substance, poppy seeds, a common ingredient in Indian sweets and curries, are banned in Singapore, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia
Samosas, triangular pastries filled with savory or sweet fillings, are prohibited in Somalia due to their perceived resemblance to a Christian symbol, which incites religious sentiment
