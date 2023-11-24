6 Latest Pastel Kanjeevaram Wedding Saree Designs For 2023

24 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

This is a lovely sea blue pastel saree with intricate zari work, ideal for a bride seeking a traditional yet modern look

This is a cheerful lime-yellow pastel shade saree with multi-colored zari work, ideal for a bride looking for a fun and vibrant look

This delicate light lavender pastel shade saree with silver zari work is ideal for a bride seeking a soft and feminine look

This sophisticated beige pastel shade saree features gold and silver zari work and is ideal for a bride seeking a timeless and classic look

This is a lovely pink pastel saree with gold and silver zari work, ideal for a bride looking for a romantic and playful look

This is a beautiful green pastel shade saree with gold zari work, ideal for a bride who wants to look regal and elegant

Thanks For Reading!

