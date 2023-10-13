6 Must Read Books To Understand Hinduism- In Pics
If you want to learn everything there about Hinduism and its writings. It becomes crucial when the book is read in the context of its past.
This reading list is for you if you want to learn about the most significant elements of the Hindu religion.
The Vedas are the oldest of the well-known scriptures, existing long before written language was favored by the upper classes. According to some researchers, it dates back as far as 1500 B.C. Reading the Vedas can help you attain in-depth knowledge of Hinduism.
The Upanishads filled in the gaps left by the Vedas, which provided the framework for Hinduism's orientation.
The Puranas discuss the post-Vedic books, the Hindu cosmology and world history are fully described, along with the history of the universe and its creation and destruction, as well as the relationships between the gods and goddesses.
The Ramayana is a heartfelt love story with ethical and spiritual metaphors that continues to hold great appeal in India today. It explains how Rama recovered his wife from the wicked demon king and prevented the end of the world.
There have been countless translations of the Mahabharata, a text that is covered in complex metaphors and symbolism. Sage Vyasa, the author, drew inspiration from historical events while embellishing some passages to include spiritual allegories and themes.
Although the Bhagavad Gita is part of the Mahabharata, this epic fight between the rival families serves as the catalyst for Arjuna's awakening and revelation while Krishna watches on.
