6 Positive Outcomes of Decreasing Screen Time On Mental Health
31 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Cutting back on screen time offers a chance to step away from the digital world and promotes mindfulness and serenity.
You can cultivate a greater awareness of your surroundings and immerse yourself in present by reducing the screen time.
Setting yourself away from screen time promotes physical activity, including exercise and outdoor hobbies.
You can allocate more quality time to your loved ones and foster good mental health as social connections play a crucial role in it.
Reduced screen time may help you improve your sleep patterns, leading to mental and emotional resilience.
Taking screen breaks helps the brain recover and rejuvenate, which enhances focus, creativity, and problem-solving abilities.
