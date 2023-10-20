6 Quick Tips for Radiant Skin in a Flash

20 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Use a mild cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup

For a smoother, brighter complexion, use a mild exfoliant to remove dead skin cells

Use a face mask to boost moisture, brighten your skin, or relieve irritation

Apply a moisturizer to your skin to hydrate and protect it

Spritz a hydrating mist on your face to refresh and impart a dewy look

For a luminous finish, apply highlighter to the high points of your face

