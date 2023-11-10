6 Reasons Why Superhero Movies Are Good For Your Mental Health
10 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
These movies will motivate and inspire you to strive for your goals and believe in your abilities.
Superhero movies can boost your imagination and creativity.
The characters of such movies show smartness and encourage you to find solutions to complex problems.
You can watch these films with your family and strengthen your bond with your parents.
Superhero movies act as cognitive behavioural therapy and help with mild anxiety and depression.
These movies will not only entertain you but will teach you some valuable lessons.
