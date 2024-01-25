6 Simple Tips To Make The Spider Plants Grow Faster
25 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The spider plants prefer smaller pots with slight root-bound. They can be moved to different pots after getting bigger.
It is advisable to keep your spider plant away from cool drafts as they cannot endure winter.
The spider plants should be placed under bright indirect sunlight for perfect light conditions to perform photosynthesis.
The spider plant requires well-draining potting soil as its species can be overwatered easily.
Spider plants are advised to be nourished by distilled water.
Take care of the spider plant for at least two more months until the summer season starts for good growth.
