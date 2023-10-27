6 South Indian Wedding Sarees Inspired by Megha Akash
27 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Megha Akash looked stunning in a zari-bordered Banarasi silk saree. She donned it with a sleeveless blouse and matching jewelry
Megha Akash wore a designer saree with intricate embroidery and embellishments for a more contemporary look
Megha Akash looked stunning in a Kanjivaram silk sari. She paired with a contrasting blouse and jewelry
Megha Akash looked stunning in a sari with a shimmery finish. She wore it with a sequined blouse and bold jewelry
Megha Akash looked stunning in a silk cotton blend saree. She paired with a simple blouse and silver jewelry
Megha Akash looked stunning in a gold-bordered traditional temple saree. She accessorized with a gold statement earring
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Innovative Ways To Style A Denim Jacket