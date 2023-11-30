6 Timeless Hairstyles for Men

30 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The comb-over is a classic look with a modern twist that is ideal for guys with medium to thick hair

The Caesar cut is a fashionable and low-maintenance solution for guys with thick or curly hair

The quiff is a beautiful and popular alternative for men who wish to add volume to their hair

The textured buzz cut is a low-maintenance and fashionable solution for guys with thin or receding hairlines

The undercut is a versatile and contemporary style that is ideal for men who want to add some edge to their look

The crew cut is a clean and basic style that is ideal for guys who desire a low-maintenance choice

