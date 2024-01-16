6 Times Kiara Advani Slayed In Pastel Sarees
16 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kiara Advani gives “desi girl” vibes in a beautiful blue and white saree paired with a matching blouse.
Kiara Advani exudes timeless charm in a blush pink organza saree featuring mirror work on the border.
Kiara Advani makes quite a statement in an embellished cocktail saree teamed up with a bold tube blouse.
Kiara Advani dons a beautiful green Angoori Vaapika saree by Torani
Kiara Advani looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white pristine saree paired with an infinity-embellished blouse.
Kiara Advani is a vision to behold in an off-white saree paired with a sweetheart neckline blouse.
