6 Types of Indian Kheer Delicacies You Must Try
11 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Kheer is an Indian sweet dish that is often cooked during festivals.
It can be custom made and experimented with different ingredients as well.
Rice Kheer: This is the most popular version of kheer made with rice, sugar and milk often garnished with nuts and saffron.
Almond (Badam) Kheer: Soaked almonds are peeled and then grinded together with milk and sugar or jaggery.
Paal Payasam: This is popular in south India where it is made like rice kheer and garnished with coconut pieces or ghee roast cashews.
Sabudana Kheer: It is more popular during festivals like navratri. The sabudana or tapioca are first boiled and then cooked with nuts and seeds.
Sevaiyan Kheer: This is often made during Eid. Vermicelli is cooked with milk, sugar and garnished with almonds, walnuts and cardamom.
Gulab (rose) and kesar (saffron) are also popularly used to garnish this Indian delicacy
