6 Vastu Tips On When To Sweep Your House With A Broom

22 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Sweeping is considered auspicious during the first four hours of the day. This is because the early morning hours are associated with new beginnings and fresh starts

Sweeping at night is thought to drain positive energy from your home while attracting negative energy

It is said that a broken broom brings bad luck. When sweeping, always use a clean and intact broom

Begin sweeping from the interior corners of your home and work your way out the front door. This is said to aid in the expulsion of negative energy

After sweeping, put the broom somewhere safe, preferably outside the house. This is supposed to keep negative energy from becoming trapped within the broom

Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, is said to reside in the north direction. Sweeping to the north is thought to bring prosperity

Thanks For Reading!

