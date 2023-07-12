Beetroot contains nutrients like carbs, fiber, natural sugar, magnesium, and potassium.
Here are some beetroot recipes you can add to your everyday diet:
Beetroot raita is a colorful, vibrant delicacy that is not just tasty but also super healthy.
Drinking beetroot juice can help support the liver, improve blood circulation, and enhance the brain's performance.
Beetroot soups are not just comforting but are also a rich source of iron.
A beetroot salad is good for your health as it contains Vitamin C and zinc.
The beetroot smoothie or milkshake is easy to make and strengthens your immune system.
You can also add beetroot parantha to your everyday diet to gain nutrients.
You can also add Beetroot Poriyal to your diet to enhance your mental health.
