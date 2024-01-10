7 Aishwarya Rajesh's Inspired Ethnic Looks For This Festive Season

10 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Aishwarya Rajesh amps up her fashion game in a blue silk banarasi saree and styles it with a heavy gold neckpiece.

Aishwarya Rajesh looks like a vision in this heavy embroidered green lehenga teamed up with a layered necklace.

The South Indian beauty looks incredible in a green shimmer lehenga featuring intricate floral work.

Aishwarya styles this blue draped saree with an embroidered crop top and hanging earrings.

Aishwarya opts for a cotton-printed kurta set in the shade of pink, perfect for a low-key event.

Aishwarya looks ravishing in this peach organza saree paired with a modern embroidered blouse.

Aishwarya looks like a patakha in this dark green full sleeves Anarkali.

