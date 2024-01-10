7 Aishwarya Rajesh's Inspired Ethnic Looks For This Festive Season
10 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Aishwarya Rajesh amps up her fashion game in a blue silk banarasi saree and styles it with a heavy gold neckpiece.
Aishwarya Rajesh looks like a vision in this heavy embroidered green lehenga teamed up with a layered necklace.
The South Indian beauty looks incredible in a green shimmer lehenga featuring intricate floral work.
Aishwarya styles this blue draped saree with an embroidered crop top and hanging earrings.
Aishwarya opts for a cotton-printed kurta set in the shade of pink, perfect for a low-key event.
Aishwarya looks ravishing in this peach organza saree paired with a modern embroidered blouse.
Aishwarya looks like a patakha in this dark green full sleeves Anarkali.
