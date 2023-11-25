7 Amazing Experiences You Will Only Have in Rajasthan
25 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Rajasthan is known for its vibrant hues of culture and tradition.
From forts to food, here are some of the experiences that one just simply can't miss when in Rajasthan.
Desert Safari in Jaisalmer: Jaisalmer is known for its famous deret rides and sand dunes. Winter season is among the best time to explore it.
Hot Air Balloon in Pushkar: This vibrant city is more than just temples. Experience adventure up in the air here.
Desert Camps in Jaisalmer a stay at the desert camps and enjoy the rural night life in the midst of sand.
Boating in Udaipur:The cicty of lakes is all very wholesome when on a boat ride especially during sunset.
Exploring Forts: When in Rajasthan, how can once miss exploring the royalty. Visit Amber Fort, Mehrangargh, City palace and more and get a taste of Rajasthani's opulence.
Dal-Bati Churma: One just cannot miss on the traditional food that leave you wanting for more.
Jaipur's Chokhi Dhani: Spend a day in the traditional rural world of Jaipur. From food to music its all things Rajasthani.
Shopping Spree in Bappu Bazaar: Explore the colourful shopping street and get all souvenirs at one place.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Traditional Rajasthani Print Sarees to Add in Your Desi Wardrobe