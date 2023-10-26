7 Amazing Jewelry Designs You Have Never Seen Before
26 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
All you need is a beautiful pair of jhumkas to be ethnic ready for special events.
Kareen Kapoor completed her look with his elegant diamond necklace and hanging earrings for a sophisticated look.
If you are a bride, then wear contrasting heavy jewelry, just like Kiara Advani.
Alia Bhatt completed her saree look with just a pair of golden jhumkas, teaching us to follow the trend of minimalism.
Shraddha Kapoor wore a contrasting green mang tika with a yellow saree which completely left us all in awe.
This layered embellished neckpiece is adorned with golden and red stones and a matching pair of earrings.
Pair a pearl necklace with your indo-western outfit to up your style game.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Karwa Chauth Fashion Inspiration for Plus-Size Women - INPics