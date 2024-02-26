7 Aromatic Plants for Serenity and Calm

26 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Chamomile- Due to its relaxing properties, teas are frequently used to encourage rest and enhance the quality of sleep.

Jasmine- Its pleasant, flowery scent is frequently used in aromatherapy to ease tension and improve mood.

Lavender- Its calming aroma is frequently used in sachets, candles, and essential oils as a stress and anxiety reliever.

Lemon Basil- A perfect aroma to elevate mood and encourage relaxation. It is frequently added to teas and aromatherapy blends to help people relax.

Patchouli- This plant offers an earthy scent that is often used in aromatherapy to alleviate stress and anxiety.

Rosemary- Its aroma is linked to uplifting mood, clearing the mind, and relieving stress.

Sandalwood- A warm, woodsy scent that is frequently used to promote calmness and peace during meditation and other spiritual activities.

