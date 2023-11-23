7 Ayurvedic Kadhas to Fight Cold, Cough & Fever
Tulsi Kadha boosts the production of antibodies thereby preventing the onset of any infections.
Giloy juice helps reduce frequent cough and helps heal a infected throat
Turmeric hot choco acts as a soothing remedy for cold and cough. It gives relief from headaches and congestion associated with the common cold.
Mulethi tea: Mulethi is an effective herb in managing sore throat, cough and excessive production of mucus in the airway.
Tulsi tea helps improve the individual's ability to fight against common cold as well as cough.
Honey in ginger juice is an effective cough suppressant which is not only heavenly for your taste buds but also helps ease sore throat.
