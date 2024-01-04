7 B-Town Inspired Sarees to Glam up Your Wedding Season

04 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Ananya Panday takes her fashion to greater heights in a sea-green satin rape with a matching deep-neck blouse.

Jahnvi Kapoor dons a sheer organza drape with a rose print and teamed it up with a white tank top cropped blouse.

Alia Bhatt looks like the epitome of grace in a green silk banarsi saree, styled with a gajra bun.

Nora Fatehi opts for a satin pre-draped saree paired with a fully embellished blouse.

Kriti Sanon gives a refreshing look in a green-hued saree that features floral print all over it.

Anushka Sharma looks glamorous in a sheer neon green saree paired with a matching blouse.

Kiara Advani makes a statement in green silk organza sari by Torani paired with a similarly hued floral blouse, giving the look novelty.

