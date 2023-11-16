7 Beautiful Makeup Looks Inspired By Rashmika Mandanna
16 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sometimes only sleek eyeliner, minimal blush, pink lips and a bindi are enough to get the glam look.
In this gorgeous look, Rashmika opted for tinted makeup with pink lips and flushed cheeks.
The glowy makeup with smoky eyes and nude lips is a perfect look to opt for this festive season.
The actress proved that you can never go wrong with glitter eyes and brow lips.
Minimalist makeup with glossy lips are so in trend these days and the actress is surely keeping up with the trend.
These gold eyes with glossy lips are a way to go with any traditional outfit.
Rashmika aced the natural look with a nude touch on her lips and natural tint.
