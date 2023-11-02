7 Beautiful Pictures Of Rani Mukherjee In Saree
02 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
A splash of bold colours is all we need in this festive season. The actress is surely an expert in styling sarees.
Just look at this delicate green saree, Rani looks gorgeous in this outfit.
The classic red Banarsi saree screams royalty, paired with a sleek bun and a golden necklace.
How about adding a Western touch to your Indian outfit? This green floral saree is a perfect combo of elegance and grace.
Rani Mukherjee is wearing a black saree by Masaba Gupta, the actress has literally won everyone’s heart.
The actress is the epitome of grace in this timeless gold saree paired with a pearl statement neckpiece.
Rani Mukherjee looks like a million bucks in this lovely pink saree from the House of Masaba Gupta
