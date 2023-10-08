7 Bedtime Teas to Help You Sleep Better
Chamomile tea is one of the most popular bedtime tea due to its calming and relaxing properties. It can help reduce anxiety and ease insomnia.
Peppermint Tea: While peppermint is more commonly associated with wakefulness, peppermint tea can help relax the digestive system, making it a good choice if digestive comfort is affecting your sleep.
Turmeric Tea contains the compound curcumin which has anti-inflammatory properties. If inflammation is affecting your sleep, it might be beneficial.
Lavender is known for its pleasant aroma, which has been linked to improved sleep quality.
Passionflower has been traditionally used as a natural remedy for anxiety and sleep
Lemon Balm tea can help reduce stress, anxiety and make it easier to fall asleep.
Ginger Tea can soothe an upset stomach and reduce digestive issues if interferes with your sleep.
