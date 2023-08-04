7 Benefits of Practicing 10 Minutes Meditation Everyday

04 Aug, 2023

India.com Lifestyle Staff

Meditating everyday even for 10 good minutes will have several benefits for your body and mind

It will help to lower stress level after a day's bustle

Meditation everyday can also enhance sleep quality

It can also boost immune system

Meditating everyday will help reduce risk of depression, anxiety and help develope composure

Helps improve concentration power and focus

Emotional well being improves as meditation inculcates calmness

It will help cultivate happiness, feeling of rejuvenation furthering resilience

