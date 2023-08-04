7 Benefits of Practicing 10 Minutes Meditation Everyday
04 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Meditating everyday even for 10 good minutes will have several benefits for your body and mind
It will help to lower stress level after a day's bustle
Meditation everyday can also enhance sleep quality
It can also boost immune system
Meditating everyday will help reduce risk of depression, anxiety and help develope composure
Helps improve concentration power and focus
Emotional well being improves as meditation inculcates calmness
It will help cultivate happiness, feeling of rejuvenation furthering resilience
