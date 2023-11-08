Ragi millets are exceptionally good for health. Here are some benefits of ragi for women.
Ragi millet is a rich source of fibre, which is beneficial for your health.
Ragi is a nutrient-rich cereal that includes carbohydrates, protein, fibre and other essential nutrients.
The dietary fiber included in ragi can help to digest food smoothly.
Ragi malt is a popular beverage made with ragi flour by adding water, milk and sweeteners.
Ragi malt can provide essential nutrients that contribute to the overall health of pregnant women.
Ragi malt contains antioxidant, antibacterial and anti- inflammatory properties.
Ragi will help to increase the haemoglobin level that increases mother's milk in women.
