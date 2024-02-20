7 Most Popular Books To Read By Ruskin Bond

20 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Angry River- Sita, a little girl lives on a small island with her grandparents and enjoys the breathtaking natural beauty. But, something unfortunate happens that changes her life.

Book Of Humour- This book is a collection of short stories by Bond about his colourful experiences which puts you amidst his world, mostly filled with laughter.

Flights of Pigeon- After the Indian rebels kill the family patriarch in a church, Ruth Labadoor and her British family seek assistance from Muslims and Hindus.

Rusty, The Boy from The Hills- A quiet and imaginative boy named Rusty visits his grandparents in Dehradun and experiences various adventures.

The Blue Umbrella- The book features Binya, a little girl, who exchanges her fortunate leopard's claw jewellery for a captivating blue umbrella.

The Room on the Roof- A lonely, orphaned boy Rusty lives with his strict guardian in Dehra with the members of the British community.

Vagrants in the Valley- A sequel to "A Room on the Roof," the book deals with the life of Rusty as he dips his toes into the complexities of adulthood.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone's 8 Saree-torial Ventures in Sabyasachi

 Find Out More