7 Best Cafes In East Delhi To Explore

27 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Cafe Wink- Experience the taste of the best Italian food with your partner and have the time of your life.

Boho Cookhouse- Your ultimate choice to go hang out with your friends at a cosy and super-cute ambience with amazing varieties of continental food at affordable prices.

Bakebook- Planning a car date? This place will serve you the best coffee in town with other delicious desserts.

Classic- This ice cream cafe offers a large variety of flavours including Fresh Litchi, Cookies ‘n’ Cream, Mocha Almond Fudge, and more.

Goosebumps- A perfect place to fulfil your dessert cravings and enjoy an excellent ambience.

Counter culture coffee- From cheesy loaded nachos to canned coffee, this place will fulfil all your food cravings.

The Salt Cafe- Looking to spend some quality time with your close ones? This place will not disappoint you and you can have a nice evening while enjoying live music.

