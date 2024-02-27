7 Best Cafes In East Delhi To Explore
27 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Cafe Wink- Experience the taste of the best Italian food with your partner and have the time of your life.
Boho Cookhouse- Your ultimate choice to go hang out with your friends at a cosy and super-cute ambience with amazing varieties of continental food at affordable prices.
Bakebook- Planning a car date? This place will serve you the best coffee in town with other delicious desserts.
Classic- This ice cream cafe offers a large variety of flavours including Fresh Litchi, Cookies ‘n’ Cream, Mocha Almond Fudge, and more.
Goosebumps- A perfect place to fulfil your dessert cravings and enjoy an excellent ambience.
Counter culture coffee- From cheesy loaded nachos to canned coffee, this place will fulfil all your food cravings.
The Salt Cafe- Looking to spend some quality time with your close ones? This place will not disappoint you and you can have a nice evening while enjoying live music.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shanaya Kapoor's 7 Indo-Wester Looks For This Shaadi Season