Tabu's surprising avatar in a red saree and golden maang tika is an ideal Eid outfit for those who want to stay true to their culture.
Go desi with Nora Fatehi's chic ivory sharara set with a plunging neckline this Eid!
Sara Ali Khan's vibrant saree with embroidered mirror work accessorised with matching bangles leaves the internet breathless.
Huma Qureshi's floral-printed Anarkali suit is a statement-making, summer-friendly choice for Eid.
Fatima Sana Shaikh made jaws drop in a bright pink sharara set paired with golden accessories.
Soha Ali Khan's fuschia magnolia printed saree with hand-embroidered blouse and belt will be an elegant pick for Eid at just Rs 48K.
Zareen Khan's white and pink sharara set with embroidery is an ideal pick for Eid parties.
