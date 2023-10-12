7 Exercises to Reduce Knee Pain
12 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Overexercising sometimes weight heavy on the knee that my lead to arthritis pain.
Arthritis pain in the knees can be excruciating. But few exercises can help lower the symptoms and pain in the knees.
Knee stretches help in mobility and flexibility of joints
Half Squats: It is good for calves, thigh exercise and does not strain the knee
Calf raises help to strengthen the calf muscles and improve mobility.
Leg Raise is an effective exercise for knees. It helps quadriceps and hip flexors.
Hamstring stretch is important to build strength for thighs and is important to reduce knee pain
Calf and heel stretch,. again helps to build muscles in lower leg and lowers pain in knees
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Greek Baby Names For Girls and Boys