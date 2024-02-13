7 Best Fantasy Books That Will Take You To a Different World
13 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin- The story takes place on the continent of Westeros, where different noble families rule the Seven Kingdoms.
A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin- A young cunning wizard who eventually grows up and succeeds in embracing the darker part of himself.
Anchor The Night Circus, by Erin Morgenstern- A magical contest between two young illusionists who are bound by their mentors for a lifetime duel.
Harper Voyager The City of Brass, by S. A. Chakraborty- A young con artist with remarkable healing abilities will determine the fate of a magical Middle Eastern kingdom.
The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson- It is set in the world of Roshar, where the Highprinces of Alethkar battle to take revenge on a king who passed long ago.
Tordotcom Ring Shout, by P. Djèlí Clark- The narrative centres on Maryse Boudreaux's pursuit of hunting.
Vintage The Buried Giant, by Kazuo Ishiguro- Afictional post-Arthurian England where an elderly British couple, are the only ones capable of retaining long-term memories.
