7 Best Haldi Outfit Ideas For Brides 2024
11 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ananya Panday changes her style spirit by choosing the Sunshine route with a yellow organza saree teamed up with a halter neck blouse.
Kangana Ranaut looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow floral saree styled with a pearl neckpiece and black shades.
Alia Bhatt opts for an eye-catching yellow sharara set comprised of an anarkali-style kurta and flared palazzos.
Jahnvi Kapoor sizzles in a yellow saree featuring zari work on borders and an intricate embroidered blouse.
Kiara Advani looks striking in her bright-coloured lehenga that stands out with its all-over mirror work.
Kriti Sanon’s sunshine gown looks extravagant and it features rustic sequin work with a bow detailing on the side.
Malaika Arora stuns in a yellow plain anarkali with full sleeves and a dupatta. The actress complemented the look with massive earrings.
