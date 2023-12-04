7 Best Indian Hairstyles To Compliment Your Traditional Wear

04 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

A gajra-adorned hairstyle is your perfect companion for this wedding season and will accompany all your Indian attires.

Soft and bouncy waves are your way to go if you want a simple yet elegant hairstyle.

This kind of braided hairstyle is a perfect solution for easy hair styling and looks glamorous.

Another signature hairstyle, nothing beats the simple charm that a classic straight hair look holds.

Alia Bhatt’s half-tied hairstyle with pearl accessory is easy to make at home and looks pretty.

A low ponytail adds a touch of glamour to make you look fashionable and it enhances your facial features.

A high bun makes you look bold and stand out. You can opt for this hairstyle to create a boss lady look.

