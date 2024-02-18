7 Best Places For a Memorable Road Trip in Delhi
18 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Bhimtal- This scenic lake retreat is famous for its boating experience that captures the timeless beauty of the region.
Dehradun- This picturesque city is situated amidst the Serene Himalayan foothills and shows a blend of historical places and natural wonders.
Naukuchiatal- This destination is popularly known as “the lake with nine corners” as it exudes tranquillity and the journey offers mesmerising landscape views.
Kasauli- Explore one of the most cherished hill stations through winding roads that reveal lush landscapes.
Mussoorie- Experience the beauty of the “queen of hills,” it is a picture-perfect hill station that offers a touch of colonial charm.
Rishikesh- Experience the spiritual and adventure oasis on the banks of the Ganges, this place welcomes you with its age-old tradition of the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat.
Shimla- Located in the grandeur of the Himalayas, Shimla offers a glimpse of the colonial past and snowy breeze that will be permanently etched in your lives.
7 Best Places For a Memorable Road Trip in Delhi
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Manushi Chhillar Serves High Dose of Glamour in Ice Blue Gown