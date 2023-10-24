7 Best Places to Watch Ravan Dahan in Jaipur
24 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Wondering where to watch Ravan Dahan? Here are some best choices in Jaipur
Adarsh Nagar: Flock here to witness 105ft long Ravan effigy burning.
Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium: This is another most iconic places to visit and see Ravan Dahan.
Dussehra Maidan, Raja Park: Ravan Dahan here just cannot be missed.
Ram Leela Maidan Raja Park: It is all festive fervour at the ground during Dussehra celebrations.
Aravali Marg, Mansarovar: Reach before time to grab the best seats to enjoy the fireworks.
Dussehra maidan, Malviya Nagar: Another most famous and one of the oldest Ravan Dahan venues in Jaipur.
Rashtrapati Maidan, Shastri Nagar: The Ravan Dahan usually begins around 7-8 pm.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sonam Kapoor Paints The Town Pink in Rs 19K Kurta Set