7 Best Places to Watch Ravan Dahan in Jaipur

24 Oct, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Wondering where to watch Ravan Dahan? Here are some best choices in Jaipur

Adarsh Nagar: Flock here to witness 105ft long Ravan effigy burning.

Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium: This is another most iconic places to visit and see Ravan Dahan.

Dussehra Maidan, Raja Park: Ravan Dahan here just cannot be missed.

Ram Leela Maidan Raja Park: It is all festive fervour at the ground during Dussehra celebrations.

Aravali Marg, Mansarovar: Reach before time to grab the best seats to enjoy the fireworks.

Dussehra maidan, Malviya Nagar: Another most famous and one of the oldest Ravan Dahan venues in Jaipur.

Rashtrapati Maidan, Shastri Nagar: The Ravan Dahan usually begins around 7-8 pm.

