6 Big Indian Fashion Designers Who Styled Urfi Javed

04 Mar, 2023
Bollywood designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dressed up Urfi Javed in a silk tulle saree. Seeing Urfi in the gorgeous traditional attire, many praised the designer duo for taking her as their model.
04 Mar, 2023
Uorfi wanted to wear a breastplate, a style she had tried to make herself without success. Misho Designs reworked her metal bustier into this disconnected gold bralette. The actress also wore piles of classic Misho jewellery.
04 Mar, 2023
Uorfi was seen adorning Gaurav Gupta's structured style in a co-ord set pattern that came with a strapless bralette and a thigh-high slit skirt
04 Mar, 2023
The first designer whose clothes she ever bought, Bloni is an Uorfi fave. He created this look especially for her, a transparent metal mesh catsuit with one power shoulder and one exposed breast, worn with thigh-high boots.
04 Mar, 2023
One of our favourite upcoming designers, Almost Gods were delighted to custom-create this knit bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots for Uorfi Javed, of whom they are big fans.
04 Mar, 2023
Uorfi wore this insane long bold dress created by Anamika Khanna. It's a fully hand-embroidered artwork that has been reworked with the addition of bands to make a truly original couture piece.
04 Mar, 2023
