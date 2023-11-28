7 Bollywood Brides Who Wore Sabyasachi On Their Wedding
28 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Anushka Sharma looked ethereal in a blush pink lehenga featuring Renaissance embroidery.
Bipasha Basu radiated in the red ensemble by Sabyasachi and has set goals for a perfect wedding outfit.
Deepika Padukone chose a traditional crimson and gold lehenga for her big day. With its bold hue and intricate detailing, the lehenga was looking perfect.
Patralekhaa Paul sported a red Sabyasachi drape with an embroidered dupatta that had a special message written on it in Bengali.
Katrina Kaif was adorned in a classic red Sabyasachi lehenga paired with an embroidered veil for her wedding.
Alia Bhatt opted for an ivory Sabyasachi drape with a matching half-sleeved blouse featuring intricate detailing.
For her Hindu ceremony, Priyanka Chopra wore a bright red Sabyasachi lehenga which was custom-made.
