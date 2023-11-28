7 Bollywood Brides Who Wore Sabyasachi On Their Wedding

28 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Anushka Sharma looked ethereal in a blush pink lehenga featuring Renaissance embroidery.

Bipasha Basu radiated in the red ensemble by Sabyasachi and has set goals for a perfect wedding outfit.

Deepika Padukone chose a traditional crimson and gold lehenga for her big day. With its bold hue and intricate detailing, the lehenga was looking perfect.

Patralekhaa Paul sported a red Sabyasachi drape with an embroidered dupatta that had a special message written on it in Bengali.

Katrina Kaif was adorned in a classic red Sabyasachi lehenga paired with an embroidered veil for her wedding.

Alia Bhatt opted for an ivory Sabyasachi drape with a matching half-sleeved blouse featuring intricate detailing.

For her Hindu ceremony, Priyanka Chopra wore a bright red Sabyasachi lehenga which was custom-made.

