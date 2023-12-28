7 Bollywood Celebs Who Stunned In Pink Outfits
28 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Alia Bhatt kicked off her wedding event in a cheerful pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Ananya Panday wore a stunning pink lehenga that made her look ethereal. The lehenga featured a crop top blouse with a sleeveless design embellished with silver and mirror work.
Deepika Padukone aced the wedding look in a rani pink silk saree.
Janhvi Kapoor set the internet on fire in a Rani pink saree and a sleeveless blouse
Khushi Kapoor looked beyond beautiful in a dazzling fondant pink saree by Arpita Mehta
Kiara Advani donned a gorgeous embellished salmon pink lehenga with feather detailing on the edges of dupatta by Manish Malhotra.
Tara Sutaria looked like an epitome of grace in this blush pink floral lehenga featuring floral bunches in monochrome shade of pink.
