7 Bollywood Celebs Who Wrote Books
07 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kareena Kapoor Khan - 'Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible'
Anupam Kher - 'The best thing about you is you'
Ayushmann Khurrana - 'Cracking the Code'
Emraan Hashmi - 'The Kiss of Lie'
Huma Qureshi - 'Things We Do Not Tell the People We Love’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui - 'Ordinary Life with Rituparna Chatterjee'
Twinkle Khanna - 'Mrs. Funnybones, 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad'
