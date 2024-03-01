7 Bollywood Divas Who Elevated Fusion Wear with Coord Sets
01 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Kusha Kapila looks striking in a black and silver strapless dress paired with a transparent embellished cape, creating a glamorous fusion look.
Mrunal Thakur presents an avant-garde look in a black ensemble featuring lace detailing and a flared pant silhouette, topped with a lacy bolero-style vest.
Bhumi Pednekar presents a contemporary look in a mustard yellow outfit adorned with ruffles and a detailed, patterned jacket, giving a modern twist to traditional elements.
Kiara Advani looks dazzling in a golden yellow ensemble with intricate embroidery, complemented by a flowing, embellished cape-like dupatta.
Shehnaaz Gill looks elegant and sophisticated in a black outfit combining sheer fabric and lace, exuding elegance with a Victorian-inspired high-neck blouse.
Tamannah Bhatia creates a bold and dramatic look in a red jumpsuit with a sheer, flowing attachment that adds a touch of elegance to the modern outfit.
Rakul Preet looks stunning in a vibrant blue traditional outfit with modern cuts, paired with statement jewellery, merging contemporary style with ethnic charm.
