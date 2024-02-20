7 Bollywood Divas Who Won The Title Of Miss India
20 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Manushi Chillar won Miss India 2017 and made her debut with Samrat Prithviraj. movie.
Aishwarya Rai won Miss India 1974 and made her Bollywood debut with the 1997-released Aur Pyar Ho Gya
Dia Mirza was titled Miss Asia Pacific India 2000 and made her Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein in 2001
Neha Dhupia won Miss India 2002 and made her Bollywood debut by starring in Qayamat: City Under Threat
The global icon Priyanka Chopra won Miss India in 2000 and made her debut by starring in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.
Sushmita Sen was crowned as Miss India in 1974 and stepped into Bollywood playing a lead role in Dastak in 1996.
Zeenat Khan, popularly known as Zeenat Aman won Miss India in 1970 and gained success after her debut in the movie Halchal.
