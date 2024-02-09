7 Bollywood Inspired Floral Indian Outfits to Bloom This Wedding Season
09 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Alia Bhatt looks like a vision in a dream in this gorgeous gown featuring a pink floral print.
From romantic roses to cheerful daisies, Katrina’s floral Indian attire features everything in floral!
Jahnvi Kapoor gives mehendi outfit inspiration in a green floral saree by Anita Dongre.
Deepika’s floral Sabyasachi lehenga is one of the stand-off bridal looks that is doused in intricate floral work.
Kiara Advani aces fashion in this beautiful floral lehenga and blue bralette.
Kriti Sanon sets the internet on fire in this playful floral saree featuring a ruffled pallu that adds a pinch of drama to the whole look.
Anushka Sharma oozes grace in her sea green floral print saree styled with a massive pair of earrings.
