7 Trendy Bollywood Inspired Yellow Outfits For Basant Panchami
13 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Bollywood has a plethora of inspiration to take from when it comes to fashion.
As wearing yellow is considered auspicious on Basant Panchami, here are some trendy ideas to try this season.
A beautiful anarkali like Alia Bhatt's is too charming and trendy for the day.
Kiara Advani looks elegant in yellow and white embroidered kurti. This can be a gracfeul yet safe choice for Saraswati Puja day.
Dia Mirza upheld elegance in a beautiful silk mustard saree with sleeveless blouse. An evergreen choice!
Janhvi Kapoor's lemon yellow kurti set is the go to choice for any function.
Keep it chic like Ananya Panday in a floral yellow dress. Because there is more to festivals than just being traditional!
To keep it light yet traditional, try out Ali Bhatt like floral organza saree.
Katrina Kaif slays in that simple yellow lehenga and blouse.
Aditi Rao Hydari silk mustard sharara set is great for Basant Panchami gatherings.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture of Haryana