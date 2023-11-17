7 Bollywood Stars And Their Stories Behind Their Tattoos
17 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Priyanka Chopra's right wrist has the words "Daddy's lil girl..." inscribed on it. The tattoo acts as a memento of their beautiful bond.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan got the same tattoo of a star on their wrists.
Akshay Kumar got his first tattoo in 2007 of his son’s name ‘Aarav’ which is located on his back.
Arjun Kapoor honoured his mother with a very meaningful tattoo after she passed away due to cancer. He has the Hindi word "maa" on his right wrist
The 'RK' tattoo that Deepika Padukone got for her ex Ranbir Kapoor has attracted a lot of attention over the years.
In 2008, Saif Ali Khan decided to honour Kareena with a tattoo of her name inscribed on his wrist in Hindi.
Varun Dhawan has a tattoo behind his right ear of the number 24, '2' has been inked in a deep red and the '4' in black.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Fashion Hacks Inspired By Royal Family