7 Books To Improve Communication Skills
25 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in a Digital Age’ by Sherry Turkle- It examines how technology affects the depth and quality of in-person interactions
The Definitive Book of Body Language, by Barbara Pease and Allan Pease- It reveals how non-verbal communication help you gain confidence and control.
21 Days of Effective Communication’ by Ian Tuhovsky- The book aims to improve one's communication skills and enhance interpersonal relationships.
Bringing Out the Best in People, by Aubrey C. Daniels- A must-read to learn how to conduct effective communication and gain the power of positive reinforcement.
How To Talk To Anyone, by Leil Lowndes- The book enlightens readers with advice on how to create a first impression, build rapport, and maintain meaningful connections with others.
The Science of Effective Communication, by Ian Tuhovsky- A practical guide that will help you improve your communication skills and gain confidence.
The Skill with People, by Les Giblin- An all-rounder that explores methods to nudge your communication skills.
