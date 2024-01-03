7 Books To Read For A Positive And Calm Mind
02 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Breathe in Calm by Domonick Weges- A timely and important book, Breathe in Calm is an essential remedy for the rising anxiety in our lives.
Dopamine Nation by Anna Lembke- The book explores the relationship between pain and pleasure in the brain. It also throws light on types of addictions.
Drawn on the Way by Sarah Nisbett- She shares insights from her sketching practice and invites us to start by putting wonder, empathy, and curiosity at the centre.
Mindfulness Meditations for ADHD by Merriam Sarcia Saunders- A Perfect guide that will teach you to cultivate self-compassion, better focus, and emotional regulation.
Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab- The book explains the what, why, and how of boundaries, leaving you feeling strong and empowered.
The Magic of Believing by Claude M Bristol- It instructs on a variety of helpful topics, including how to apply the law of suggestion, and how to use your imagination to overcome challenges.
The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale- A classic self-help book that describes how to achieve an optimistic attitude through positive thoughts.
