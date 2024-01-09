7 Boss Lady Looks Of Tamannaah Bhatia
09 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The actress gives boss lady vibes in a black corset top teamed up with flared pants.
Tamannaah Bhatia slays in a solid brown pantsuit, exuding confidence.
The diva dons a vibrant multi-hued coord set paired with a black bralette.
Tamannaah Bhatia aces power dressing in an off-white pantsuit and a solid white shirt. She completed the look with gold earrings and a pearl necklace.
This classy blue pantsuit looks stunning on our diva, Tamannaah Bhatia.
The diva rocks the bold look in an orange pantsuit with utmost glam and elegance.
Tamannaah Bhatia leaves people smitten by her style in a beautiful lavender coord set featuring a power blazer and matching pants.
