7 Bridal Hairstyles Inspired By Bollywood Celebs
19 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
This ponytail hairdo will be perfect for brides who are looking for a fuss-free yet stylish hairstyle for their wedding festivities.
Allow your outfit to steal the show by styling your hair in a bun for a timeless look.
You can even go for this kind of braided ponytail for your roka ceremony as this hairdo looks simple yet elegant.
Don’t want to wear your hair up? Take a cue from Sonam Kapoor by styling your hair in a sleek way with curls at the end.
Ditch the regular bun for your big day and opt for a floral hairdo that is so much in trend these days.
Looking for some offbeat hairstyle ideas? Take a look at Jahanvi Kapoor’s Hollywood waves hairstyle for a statement look.
The classic gajra bun with a saree gives a bride a very conventional yet elegant look.
