7 Bridesmaid Hairstyles For A Perfect Wedding Look
12 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Opt for a sleek low pony with a middle partition and shine at your BFF's cocktail party.
For the wedding evening, go for a glamorous look with bouncy curls. You can even accessorise your hair with a headpiece.
You can make a statement in a classic gajra bun and embrace your Indian beauty.
Ace a simple yet chic look by keeping your hair straight in a middle partition, just like Deepika Padukone.
The rope braid with chunky metallic hair clasp is a different kinda hairstyle that will make you stand out as a bridesmaid.
Showcase an effortless fashion look in a messy ponytail and accessorise your hair with a mang tika to make it more festive.
You can even opt for a crown braided hairstyle with curls as it will make you look young and beautiful.
