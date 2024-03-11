7 Celeb-Approved Anarkali Suits For Your Wedding Wardrobe
11 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Sonam Kapoor stands out in a red floral Anarkali with its vibrant print and flowing silhouette, making a bold yet traditional statement.
Aishwarya Rai in a black Anarkali combines the timeless elegance of black with detailed white embroidery, creating a striking contrast that's both classic and modern.
Mrunal Thakur in a pastel Anarkali with delicate floral embroidery and sheer sleeves offers a dreamy, soft presence.
In an elegant cream Anarkali, Rakul Preet looks regal, with detailed golden embroidery accentuating the suit, matched with a sheer dupatta and sophisticated jhumka earrings.
Sonam Bajwa in a blush pink Anarkali suit adorned with subtle golden motifs and a light pink dupatta presents a picture of grace, perfect for serene occasions.
Karisma Kapoor in a radiant purple Anarkali is both royal and chic, featuring intricate gold details, a sweeping flow, and a joyous expression that lights up the outfit.
Exuding a golden glow, Kareena Kapoor dons a shimmering Anarkali with a blend of traditional design and a contemporary flared look.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Timeless Nail Art Ideas For Every Bridesmaid